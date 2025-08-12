Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are a team expected to make a big leap this year as a legit Super Bowl contender. Allen is fresh off his first NFL MVP award after his dominant 2024-25 campaign. Yet again, the Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game after many figured the Bills had the best roster to compete against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. That did not happen, but coming off his best season, Allen has a chance to make history.

Allen recently joined the Bussin' With The Boys Podcast. The MVP revealed what ability from another quarterback he would add to his skill set. We all knew what was coming.

Here is how their conversation went:

Josh Allen: I wish I was faster like Lamar. That would be pretty cool.

Tyler Lewan: You’re pretty fast though.

Josh Allen: Yeah but he’s fast, fast. I’m like deceptively fast.

Tyler Lewan: You’re Caucasian fast.

Josh Allen: Yeah it’s like linebacker takes a bad angle, it’s like, ‘Oh I took a bad angle there. I’m a bad angle fast. Maybe Lamar's speed. And of all time, just Steve Young. That’s it. I love Steve Young. I’m on a Steve Young kick right now.

Allen is fast, but if he had Jackson's speed, then who knows the ceiling he would have.

I can understand why Ravens' fans may think this is silly. What Lamar Jackson has proved over the last few years is that he is a tremendous thrower. Nobody imagined Jackson having the kind of career he is having in the passing game, not the run game, we all knew he would tear up the NFL that way. The point is, Josh Allen having Jackson's speed would ultimately make him … Lamar Jackson.

These two elite quarterbacks will face off in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football.