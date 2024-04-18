It's no secret that the Chicago Bears will probably select Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in next week's NFL Draft. Which player is taken immediately after Williams is still a mystery, but the Washington Commanders aren’t keen on moving the pick via trade.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters told reporters Thursday that Washington is “real close” to deciding who it will pick second overall in the first round, per JP Finlay. Peters did note, however, that the franchise will continue to do its homework into next week before the draft begins on April 25.

Peters also made it clear to any team interested in engaging in trade talks with Washington for the No. 2 pick that the Commanders are set on keeping the selection.

“We feel great about staying at No. 2,” Peters said, per Ian Rapoport. “Don't see a lot of scenarios where we trade down.”

It is widely expected that the Commanders will draft a quarterback with the second pick, with four different names mentioned as a possibility. Washington reportedly hosted a mixer of sorts with nearly two dozen draft prospects at a Topgolf location on Tuesday, a strategy Peters took from his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

Among those in attendance were quarterbacks Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix. Barring a complete shock, one of those four will be the next Commanders quarterback.

New era of Washington football begins

There is pressure on this new regime of Commanders leadership as the franchise tries to dig itself out of football mediocrity. Peters, along with owner Josh Harris and first-year head coach Dan Quinn, won't be given much of a leash by fans if things don’t turn around quickly for the lowly franchise.

It starts with nailing their first-round pick, something Washington has had trouble with in recent years. The pressure mounts even more considering the Commanders are selecting a QB in hopes he can be the franchise guy for years.

Having the second overall pick in the draft is a luxury, but not every team with the No. 2 selection locks up a franchise player. Only three second-overall picks from 2011-2020 signed a second contract with the team that drafted them.

There will be criticism and praise toward Peters and the Commanders regardless of who the pick is. Washington is presenting a strong front in their pursuit of the right prospect though, which should be a welcome sign for Commanders fans after years of instability and underperformance at the top of the organization.

Perhaps it's also bugging fans not knowing who the team will draft. With such an important selection, it's easy to see why the Commanders faithful will be anxious until Roger Goodell announces the pick.

For the first time in a while, optimism surrounds the Commanders. That optimism could be increased following the draft, or football fans in the nation's capital will once again be asking why they're getting the short end of the stick when it comes to draft picks.