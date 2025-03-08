After signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders in 2024, Bobby Wagner signed a new contract to return for another season. Now, while some fans might be excited about Wagner returning regardless, the reasoning for his decision should make fans even more hyped about 2025, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

“I just love what we’re building here. I love the team. I feel like this is the place,” Wagner said. “You always want to be in a place where they want you to be here and they accept you. And I feel like we have unfinished business to do.”

Now, not only did Wagner believe there was “unfinished business” with the Commanders, but he wasn't too worried about getting a new deal made. While he would've considered other teams in free agency had the Commanders not made him a proper offer, that never came to fruition.

And Wagner is happy to be staying put with the Commanders after coming up short in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It was more so just kind of sitting down and putting our heads together to make something good for both sides,” Wagner said. “If we weren’t able to get something towards free agency, I would have had to consider [other places]. But this is where I wanted to be. This is who I wanted to play for.”

As a 34-year-old linebacker heading into the 2024 season, there was a bit of skepticism on whether he'd be able to play at a high level.

However, he proved all of those doubters wrong, earning his 10th Pro Bowl invite, and recognition as a second-team All-Pro linebacker.

Now, Wagner finished the year with end-of-season awards and recognition, but the stats show how well he played, too.

In 2024, Wagner had 132 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, four passes defended, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

While his stats were impressive, one part of Wagner's game in 2024 jumped off the screen: his number of snap counts.

As a 34-year-old linebacker, Wagner appeared in 1,072 defensive snap counts, which accounted for 99% of possible snaps.

So, while he might be older than most linebackers in the league, he isn't playing like an old man.

Although Bobby Wagner's time in the NFL is likely coming to an end sooner than later, his eyes are on the prize of winning a Lombardi Trophy with the Commanders, as he returns for another go at it.