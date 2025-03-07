The Washington Commanders are eager to prove that their franchise-rejuvenating 2024-25 campaign, which culminated with an unexpected NFC Championship appearance, is no fluke. The best way to maintain momentum going into next season might be by retaining a future Hall of Famer, and that is exactly what they are doing. Linebacker Bobby Wagner is re-signing with the team.

The six-time First-Team All-Pro and the Commanders agreed to a one-year contract worth $9.5 million with $8 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Wagner boldly represented himself during negotiations, and now he is being rewarded with a nice deal for his 14th NFL season.