Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner took home the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year honor. The award, widely regarded as the league's most prestigious individual honor, recognizes players who excel on the field while making a significant positive impact in their communities. Wagner becomes only the third player from the Washington franchise to receive the accolade, joining Joe Theismann (1982) and Darrell Green (1996).

Wagner, after 14 seasons in the league, is as respected for his work in the community as he is for his consistency on game day. A ten-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, he has recorded over 100 tackles in every season of his career. Over two seasons with the Commanders, Wagner has recorded 294 total tackles (154 solo), 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. Before joining Washington, Wagner spent 11 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, winning Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013, and spent a season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Away from the game, Wagner has made just as much of a difference. He has long championed mental health awareness, social justice reform, and youth entrepreneurship. His initiatives include the Tackle Everything Tech Tour, which introduces young people to business and tech industries, and the establishment of the FAST54 Phenia Mae Fund, named in honor of his late mother, who died from stroke complications before he entered the NFL.

The fund, created in partnership with multiple institutions including Children's National Hospital, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Cedar Sinai, and Kaiser Permanente, supports those affected by strokes and educates on prevention. This is the fourth fund Wagner has set up for stroke awareness and patient support.

Wagner's win brings a $265,000 donation to the nonprofit of his choice through the NFL Foundation and Nationwide Foundation. Each of the 32 club nominees also receives up to $55,000 for their selected charities. Wagner, who was previously nominated for the award four times, has consistently leveraged his platform to uplift underserved communities, provide meals and supplies to families in need, and encourage youth development.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, who's coached Wagner at multiple stops in his career, called him a model of integrity and leadership, someone who sets the tone through his actions. The Utah State product drafted in the second round in 2012, dedicated his award to his mother and stressed the importance of community impact alongside professional excellence.

Facing free agency in 2026, Wagner's future in the league hovers in ambiguity, but his legacy with the Commanders and throughout the NFL is set in stone.