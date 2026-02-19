On paper, there should be no love lost between Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Initially landing in Washington as the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Commanders and Eagles duked it out three times during his rookie season, including a particularly lopsided game in the NFC Championship game that punched Philadelphia's ticket to the Super Bowl.

And yet, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Daniels let it be known that he actually really loves playing in Philadelphia in front of the city's fans, as they provide a level of passion typically only seen in college.

“I love Eagles fans,” Daniels declared. “I mean, they just embody what Philly brings, and being able to go out there and play against them, it's kind of just that thing. And like, their environment is kind of like the closest thing you could get to a college environment.”

Article Continues Below

Asked if, as a visiting player, he feeds off the energy fans bring to the Linc, Daniels said yes, noting that playing for fans who care only makes the rivalry between the two teams all the more intense.

“Yeah, for sure. If you go out there, you could beat Philly and Philly as a different type, but their fans bring it, man,” Daniels noted. “Especially, you know, as we're rivals with them in the NFC in the East. So, I love playing against them.”

While historically both the Eagles and Commanders have viewed the Dallas Cowboys as their biggest rivals, the I-95 clashes between the two NFC East squads have been intense during the Daniels era, even if the sample size is small. With three more years left on his rookie contract, maybe Daniels can help to usher in a new intensity between the Eagles and Commanders that makes their rivalry must-see TV.