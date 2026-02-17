The Washington Commanders need some help on both sides of the ball, but many mock drafts have them targeting defensive help in the first round. Along the latter narrative, the NFL.com mock draft gave the Commanders a star that ESPN projects to go in the No. 2 overall spot.

Drafting No. 7, the Commanders might be able to land Ohio State’s Arvell Reese, according to NFL.com.

“Reese provides Washington some explosiveness and versatility,” Daniel Jeremiah wrote. “He might be a tougher projection than some of the other pass rushers in this year’s draft, given that he split time between edge rusher and off-ball linebacker for the Buckeyes. Reese has the highest upside of the group, though.”

High upside sounds exactly like what the Commanders need for their defense and the 2026 season.

Commanders have an eye on Ohio State LB Arvell Reese?

What does Reese bring to the table, and why might he slip all the way to No. 7? It seems unlikely if you listen to another NFL.com guy. Lance Zierlein tagged Reese as a Pro Bowl talent with a prospect grade of 7.04.

“At 20 years old, Reese is still growing into his frame and his game, but learning from James Laurinaitis (linebackers coach) and Matt Patricia (defensive coordinator) should give him a head start in acclimating to the pro game,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He plays off-ball linebacker and stand-up edge with the talent to post impact production from either spot. His third-down versatility adds alignment variety and helps camouflage defensive intent.

“(Reese’s) run diagnosis and angles of attack are average. But he flows quickly once he triggers, using assertive hands to stack and play off blocks. He’s fast in pursuit, and his tackle finishing could become elite. His rush is kinetic and tough for tackles to mirror. It’s under construction, but Reese has already sprouted go-to moves and rush plans that need more refinement.”

That sounds like a whole arsenal of good things. So what things might make a team pass him by? Upper body strength, lack of confidence, and inconsistent route awareness might keep him from hitting the ground running as a rookie.