For the first time since 2016, the Washington Commanders are headed back to London, where they will host one of their home games in the 2026 NFL season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Shortly after the league pegged the Jacksonville Jaguars as one of its annual London host teams, it confirmed the Commanders would be the other team hosting an international game, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The Jaguars will host two games in England — one at Wembley Stadium and one at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — while Washington will host one.

The designation sends Washington to Europe for the second consecutive season. The Commanders played the Miami Dolphins in Madrid in Week 11 of the 2025 season, marking the first-ever NFL game in Spain.

Jacksonville has played at least one game in Europe in 13 of the last 14 seasons. The only time the league did not send them overseas was during the COVID-19-impacted 2020 campaign. The Jaguars are also already scheduled to return to Wembley Stadium in 2027.

The Commanders have not yet announced which one of their 2026 home games will be played overseas. They released their scheduled home and away games in January, but the official schedules are not expected until May.

The NFL is expanding its list of international games in 2026 beyond just London. The league has already confirmed it will return to Madrid, while also hosting games in Munich, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and Melbourne. The New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams are set to host games in Spain, Germany, Mexico, Brazil and Australia, respectively.