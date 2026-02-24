The Washington Commanders' 2025 campaign ended in disappointment, marked by a 5-12 record and a wave of significant injuries. The most devastating blow occurred during a Week 14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, when veteran tight end Zach Ertz was carted off following a low hit by safety Jay Ward. An MRI later confirmed a season-ending torn ACL for the 35-year-old.

Despite the gruesome nature of the play, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell defended Ward, stating there was no bad intent and that defenders often go low to avoid the head and neck areas. The injury left Ertz as an impending free agent with an uncertain future.

However, the three-time Pro Bowler has no intention of hanging up his cleats just yet. According to Tom Pelissero on X, Zach Ertz plans to return for a 14th NFL season and is currently expected to be cleared for action right around Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz plans to play a 14th NFL season and is expected to be cleared right around Week 1, per sources. Ertz is 2 months into rehab from a torn ACL. He ranks 5th in catches and 8th in yards among TE in NFL history, including 50-504-4 in 13 games in 2025. pic.twitter.com/yhxB326HfB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 24, 2026

Now two months into his intensive rehabilitation, Ertz remains a top-tier historical producer at his position. He finished the 2025 season with 50 receptions for 504 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games, serving as a vital safety net for Washington's quarterbacks.

Ertz's resume continues to place him among the greatest tight ends ever to play. He currently ranks fifth in receptions and eighth in receiving yards in NFL history, having recently surpassed Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on the all-time catches list.

As he enters free agency while recovering from his second major knee injury in four years, his proven production and elite leadership will likely make him an intriguing target for teams seeking veteran stability once he receives his medical clearance.