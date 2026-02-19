The Washington Commanders have a nice slot for the upcoming NFL Draft. But they have some difficult free-agent decisions on their current roster. And here are three moves the Commanders must make to clear salary-cap space in the 2026 NFL offseason.

There is good news for the Commanders. Some of their mistakes during the Dan Quinn era can be undone for the 2026 season. They have some higher-priced players they don’t need to keep.

And that’s where we will start in determining ways to save salary-cap space.

Commanders need to cut Marshon Lattimore

This is the easiest move of the offseason for the Commanders. They traded for the former Pro Bowler and 2017 defensive rookie of the year during the 2024 season.

It made sense at the time. The Commanders were competitive and desperately needed secondary help. However, Lattimore played in only two regular-season games. He showed little and also made almost no impact in the postseason.

Then in 2025, the ninth-year veteran showed he had lost a step and couldn’t be counted on at all for big plays. He appeared in nine games, defending seven passes and totaling 27 tackles. The Pro Football Focus rating told the story. He was almost as bad as a player could be, ranking No. 96 with an overall grade of 52.1. In other words, the Commanders shouldn’t have been playing him at all.

Plus, he showed a temper on the field that never seemed to serve a good purpose for the Commanders.

Not to mention the fact that Lattimore didn’t keep his off-the-field business in order. His arrest likely ended any doubt as to whether he would stay in DC.

And now the good news. The Commanders can save $18.5 million, with no dead cap hit.

Washington could actually find a less-expensive cornerback and get better production. That would be critical for the team, which needs to improve the age and speed of its aging roster.

Cutting OG Nick Allegretti could save Commanders some cash

It’s not a big haul like Lattimore, but moving Allegretti would help to the tune of $3.6 million. And the fact that he didn’t pan out for the Commanders makes the decision easier.

Washington signed him for $16 million over three years, entering the 2024 season. He started 17 games and had some good moments. However, he lost his starting gig this season, falling behind Chris Paul.

Yes, Allegretti is a three-time Super Bowl champion. But he started only 13 games over five seasons for the Chiefs.

Article Continues Below

And when the Commanders brought in Josh Conerly Jr. in the 2025 draft, it seemed like the writing was on the wall for Allegretti, according to the This is Football podcast via heavy.com.

“I loved Washington’s draft,’ Kevin Clark said. “I think with Conerly, you play guard right away. They have Andrew Wylie at right tackle, they have Nick Allegretti at left guard, Sam Cosmi at right guard. And I think (Conerly) could push Allegretti out.”

Regardless of how the dominoes actually fell, Allegretti lost his starting assignment. Now, the Commanders had a reasonably good offensive line in 2025. Pro Football Focus had them ranked No. 13. So, Allegretti could still land with another team, probably at a reduced salary.

Commanders should extend Laremy Tunsil

This is also an easy decision. Tunsil is one of the premier offensive tackles in the game. His overall grade of 84.7 ranked him No. 6 among tackles in the NFL. And his pass-blocking grade of 88.9 finished second only to Denver’s Garrett Bolles (91.0). And Tunsil even ranked No. 22 in run blocking. That gave the Commanders a bonus.

The Commanders made a good trade to get Tunsil. However, they have to find a way to keep Tunsil happy. And extending him is the right way to go. Because that’s what Tunsil wants, according to the Washington Post.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Tunsil said. “Of course, I want to be paid. Of course, I want to stay with this organization. When we get to the offseason, we can handle it.”

Former Commanders’ offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said Tunsil’s run-game help made him the complete package, according to commanderswire.com.

“To me, more than anything, this season is just how he can move bodies in the run game,” offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said last week. “I knew he was a dominant pass protector, but the run game of stuff has been phenomenal.”

One area Tunsil can improve is penalties. He was flagged eight times in 2025. That ranked No. 67, according to Pro Football Focus.

Currently, Tunsil has a $24.95 million cap hit, according to Spotrac.com. The Commanders could save in the neighborhood of $15 million, depending on how they restructure things.