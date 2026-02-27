These days, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is looking intently at draft possibilities. But his head coaching status may be tenuous entering the 2026 season. Still, Quinn was among two coaches to earn an A+ grade in leaked NFL Players Association report cards, according to a post on X by Dianna Russini.

“NFLPA HC report card results:

A+ — Sean McVay, Dan Quinn

A — Ben Johnson, Dan Campbell, Andy Reid, Kevin O’Connell, Mike Vrabel, Aaron Glenn, Nick Sirianni, Mike Tomlin, Mike Macdonald

A- — Sean McDermott, Dave Canales, Zac Taylor, Brian Schottenheimer, DeMeco Ryans, Shane Steichen, Liam Coen, Kellen Moore, Kyle Shanahan

B+ — Jonathan Gannon, Raheem Morris

B — John Harbaugh, Sean Payton, Mike McDaniel, Todd Bowles

B- — Matt LaFleur, Brian Callahan/Mike McCoy

C+ — Pete Carroll, Jim Harbaugh

C — Brian Daboll/Mike Kafka

C- — Kevin Stefanski”

Commanders Dan Quinn still a player’s coach

Quinn has indeed enjoyed a pair of sparkling seasons as a head coach. One was the Falcons' run to the Super Bowl, even though it ended in a collapsing disaster. Also, he led the Commanders' surprise journey to the NFC Championship game in 2025.

But win or lose, Quinn has typically been held in high regard by his players. And that’s apparently how Quinn landed a shining grade from the NFLPA.

Part of it is the way he talks about and encourages his players, even though the NFL is a high-pressure world. An example is his praise for Commanders offensive lineman Chris Paul. He was one of the worst run-blocking guards in the NFL during the 2025 season, according to Pro Football Focus. He ranked No. 78 out of 81.

But Quinn praised Paul for his pass protection.

“A couple of things that jump out to me are the combination blocks,” Quinn said. “The two of them [Laremy Tunsil and Paul], these are strong people that can move people off the line of scrimmage. And I thought, because of Chris' athleticism, the thing that showed up the most to me was him in pass protection.”

Paul ranked No. 5 in the NFL in pass blocking. But the bad run grade pushed his overall grade down to 49.8. Again, it was near the bottom of No. 73 out of 81.

If nothing else, Quinn is loyal. But is that the best way to win in the dog-eat-dog NFL?