Among the many decisions the Washington Commanders have to make in the 2026 offseason, the team has to decide what it wants to do at tight end. Although incumbent starter Zach Ertz is coming off a brutal knee injury, he could still hold onto his role, ESPN's John Keim predicts.

The Commanders are looking to add another tight end in free agency, but they are not fully moving on from Ertz, according to Keim. Washington instead views the 35-year-old as a strong backup plan, which is contingent on his recovery.

“Washington will still look to sign [a tight end] in free agency, whether that's someone such as Isaiah Likely or Chig Okonkwo,” Keim said. “But they do like what they have at the position in their room already, and they don't want to overspend. Part of that is because of Ertz. Washington knows that if they still have a need at the position going into the season, they can always re-sign him. Ertz will turn 36 in November and is coming off a tough injury, but the Commanders say his game isn't built on speed, so they feel he can still be effective. You know what else doesn't hurt? Over the past two years, he's been a terrific security blanket for quarterback Jayden Daniels.”

Ertz sustained the injury in the Commanders' Week 14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was hit low on a high pass from Marcus Mariota, and replays immediately suggested a torn ACL.

Given his age, many wondered if the late-season injury was a career-ending ailment for Ertz. The 13-year veteran has instead confirmed that he intends to continue playing once he completes rehab.

Commanders' tight end situation amid Zach Ertz injury

While Ertz hits free agency for the third consecutive offseason, Washington still has two other tight ends under contract in 2026. The team gave John Bates a three-year extension before the 2025 season began, and former second-round pick Ben Sinnott remains in the picture.

However, neither Bates nor Sinnott was an effective pass-catcher after the Commanders lost Ertz for the year. Sinnott caught just seven passes in four games without Ertz, with Bates reeling in three catches.

Given the situation, tight end will be among the first positions Washington addresses in free agency. The team can afford to wait on Ertz before potentially re-signing him at the end of the offseason.