The Washington Commanders' Bobby Wagner is well-respected. He is one of only three players to record 2,000 career tackles. And Wagner announced his plan to play a 15th NFL season, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: #Commanders 11-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner, the Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner, fully intends to continue playing for a 15th NFL season in 2026. The future Hall of Famer started all 17 games again this past season, recording 162 tackles, 2 INTs, and 4.5 sacks — and is set to be a free agent this offseason.”

So, it may not be with the Commanders. But Wagner will be patrolling the middle of the field for some NFL team. Because there’s definitely a market for his talents.

Commanders LB Bobby Wagner still getting it done

There aren’t many better in the NFL against the run. Wagner had a 90.3 run-defense grade, according to Pro Football Focus. That ranked No. 5 among 88 qualifying linebackers.

The only ding against Wagner is his ability in pass defense. He ranked No. 49 with a grade of 52.3.

Article Continues Below

Because the Commanders are looking to get younger and faster on defense, Wagner might not stick around in DC. The problem for the Commanders in letting Wagner walk in free agency is where he might wind up. He would make perfect sense for a Cowboys’ defense that struggled mightily in 2025.

The Cowboys are the best landing spot for Wagner if he leaves the Commanders, according to PFF.

“Difficulties stopping the run this past season led to the trade that sent Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys,” Mason Cameron wrote. “Although the massive defensive tackle alleviated some of those issues, the Cowboys still finished 28th in EPA per play allowed on designed runs and surrendered the seventh-most yards per carry on average. Adding Wagner — who has earned a 90.0-plus PFF run-defense grade in each of his past four seasons — to the middle of this defense would go a long way toward amplifying the entire unit.”

It could actually provide motivation for the Commanders to re-sign Wagner. They don't want to fuel a Super Bowl run for their heated rival.