The Washington Commanders are currently gearing up for the 2025 NFL season in which they will hope to build off of last year's surprise run to the NFC Championship Game. Under the direction of quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington enters this season feeling like they have a legitimate chance to compete for a Super Bowl.

The Commanders have been known by that name for the last few years after changing their name from the Redskins due to its racial insensitivity.

However, recently, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to call for the team to revert back to their old name.

“The Washington “Whatever’s” should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past,” wrote Trump on the platform.

Trump also opined that “Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!”

An unlikely proposition

President Donald Trump speaks during the ceremony to present the Commander in Chief s Trophy at a White House event with the Army Black Knights in the Rose Garden.
Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

At this point, it doesn't appear that there is any indication the Commanders are considering changing their name back to the Redskins, which had for decades drawn the ire of many fans and pundits alike.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team noted on X, formerly Twitter, that “while some will roll their eyes, Trump’s post comes at a noteworthy time, as Washington is actively pursuing plans for a new stadium and has been working with the White House on the project.”

The fact that the Commanders' organization may need Trump's support in some capacity in order to build their new stadium may give the President's comments more weight in this situation.

Still, it's hard to envision Washington going back to its original name considering the public backlash that led them to change it in the first place.

The Commanders are slated to begin their season in early September.

More Commanders News
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) leaves the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Details of Von Miller’s Commanders contract emergeBenjamin Adducchio ·
LSU Tigers tight end Mason Taylor (86) makes a first down against Mississippi Rebels cornerback Trey Amos (9) during the second half at Tiger Stadium.
Commanders the latest to sign second round pickLorenzo J Reyna ·
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Von Miller’s first post after signing with Commanders goes viralLorenzo J Reyna ·
Von Miller Bills
Commanders sign Von Miller to contract in free agencyTroy Finnegan ·
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) warms up before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
Commanders’ Terry McLaurin thinking of using training camp as leverageRexwell Villas ·
image thumbnail
Commanders’ player under most pressure entering 2025 NFL seasonDouglas Fritz ·