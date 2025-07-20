The Washington Commanders are currently gearing up for the 2025 NFL season in which they will hope to build off of last year's surprise run to the NFC Championship Game. Under the direction of quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington enters this season feeling like they have a legitimate chance to compete for a Super Bowl.

The Commanders have been known by that name for the last few years after changing their name from the Redskins due to its racial insensitivity.

However, recently, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to call for the team to revert back to their old name.

“The Washington “Whatever’s” should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past,” wrote Trump on the platform.

Trump also opined that “Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!”

An unlikely proposition

Article Continues Below

At this point, it doesn't appear that there is any indication the Commanders are considering changing their name back to the Redskins, which had for decades drawn the ire of many fans and pundits alike.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team noted on X, formerly Twitter, that “while some will roll their eyes, Trump’s post comes at a noteworthy time, as Washington is actively pursuing plans for a new stadium and has been working with the White House on the project.”

The fact that the Commanders' organization may need Trump's support in some capacity in order to build their new stadium may give the President's comments more weight in this situation.

Still, it's hard to envision Washington going back to its original name considering the public backlash that led them to change it in the first place.

The Commanders are slated to begin their season in early September.