Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had an excellent rookie season in 2024. It was one worthy of his Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He led his team to the NFC Championship, the first time the Commanders have been there since the 1990s. The trio of Daniels, head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury helped revitalize a franchise that sorely needed it. Now, the league wants to see what Daniels will do for an encore. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had a ‘scary' assessment of Daniels in a report from ESPN's John Keim.

“The way he was playing the position, it sure looks sustainable,” McVay said in the ESPN report. “He has that swagger, that confidence, that enjoyment with competing … the smile, the ability to be totally immersed in the moment. That's one of the things I loved about watching him. I don't see that changing. … He's going to be really scary for a long time.”

Daniels had arguably one of the best rookie seasons ever. Not just for a quarterback, but for any position. He was undoubtedly worthy of his second overall draft selection. Now, the offense could be even more dangerous entering year two. He's focused on improving his fundamentals and grasp of Kingsbury's system. Furthermore, the team acquired veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel in a trade a few weeks ago. Will these improvements lead to a potential Super Bowl run in 2025?

Will Jayden Daniels lead Commanders even further in year two?

Let's take a look at the numbers. Fresh off winning the Heisman Trophy in 2023 with LSU, Daniels ascended to the second overall pick. Paired with Kingsbury, the Commanders offense under the duo soared to new heights last season. Quinn handled the defense, and the continued improvement of the team as the year progressed showed just how dangerous they can be.

However, the NFL now fully expects to see improvements across the board from the Commanders. Daniels has focused on building on his success. Numerous head coaches, including McVay, Miami's Mike McDaniel and Cincinnati's Zac Taylor, spoke about just how good the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year can be in 2025 and beyond. Will Daniels continue to improve and lead the Commanders to new heights? That is certainly the hope of not only the Washington leadership, but it seems to be for many of the league's leaders as well.