It took a New York minute for Karl-Anthony Towns to decide what he would do with the money he won after they captured the NBA Cup trophy at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Towns helped the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs, 124-113, to become the third champion of the in-season tournament.

Despite being bothered by a calf injury, Towns finished with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds on top of two steals. He shot 6-of-12 from the field.

With their victory, the Knicks players are assured of over half a million dollars each. But instead of keeping it, the 30-year-old Towns said he will pay it forward.

“Karl-Anthony Towns says that he plans to donate his $530,000 from winning the NBA Cup to his foundation in the Dominican Republic to help the community and families in financial hardship build homes,” reported ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

Towns' late mother, Jacqueline Cruz, was from the Dominican Republic. The five-time All-Star has represented the said nation in international tournaments, including the FIBA World Cup in 2023.

The Knicks forward founded the KAT Team Foundation in 2017. It is aimed at expanding educational opportunities and supporting underprivileged youth, while also advocating for autism awareness.

Towns has long been involved in civic engagement, helping the NBA in its programs toward social justice. Last year, he was honored with the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award for his sustained efforts.

While capturing the NBA Cup was a big feat for the Knicks, for Towns, it's an even bigger win when everyone gets more opportunities.