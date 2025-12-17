SCOTTSDALE– The Phoenix Suns have their identity so far in the 2025-26 season, in part due to head coach Jordan Ott. After skeptics said the Suns would be at the bottom of the barrel in the Western Conference, they've shut the critics up.

However, the team's expectation was, and is, far greater than what anyone could've imagined. Rebuilding and retooling a team within one season isn't for the faint of heart, but Phoenix seems to pull it off.

Although they sit seventh with a 14-12 record, very few imagined it would be this way.

From the moment the Suns hired Ott to be the franchise's next head coach, he's been everything they've asked for: a savvy, intellectual X's and O's mind with a sense of understanding and empathy towards his players.

During Tuesday's practice, he was asked if he feels the Suns have their respect back.

“Every day, you fight for respect every day,” Ott said. “This league changes too fast. Too many things can happen. LeBron (James) is still out there fighting, so it's like every day you get out there. We're all trying to be the best that we can, really challenge ourselves to grow. The only way to do that is to play, be in the arena.

“Like it's easy from the outside. It's easy to say the only way to get better is to be in the heat, and our group enjoys it, and we want to be in those environments. We talked about it in Oklahoma City. We'd love to be playing obviously in Vegas, but we've had some of those moments where it's going to get like that because we want to be there, and that'll make us grow.

Jordan Ott feels that the Suns have earned respect, despite the lack of it heading into the season. "It's easy from the outside… (but) the only way to get better is to be in the heat. Our group enjoys it and we want to be in those environments." pic.twitter.com/ajhdVojjdi — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) December 17, 2025

The Suns are gaining respect with Jordan Ott

Contrary to what Ott's thoughts are, his team is earning respect. Numerous coaches, including Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault praised Phoenix and who they are.

Article Continues Below

He talked about the defense, being scrappy and playing with urgency, along with the offensive pieces they have. In only season, things look quite well in the Valley of the Sun.

Mind you, this is without Jalen Green, who has only played in two games this season. In the one game he played, the Suns blew out the Los Angeles Clippers and showed major promise.

Regardless, the respect comes from being competitive and not giving up. The 2024-25 iteration of the Suns didn't have the same fight and grit that the current version has.

Some of that comes from roster construction, but a hefty amount comes from who's calling the shots, and Ott is doing quite the job.

Guys like Dillon Brooks are helping push the Suns' agenda of being the team you don't want to play. They've rallied around him, but Brooks has rallied behind Ott and his commitment and vision.

The 21.6-point-per-game scorer has gone on record with his vocal support of the first-year coach. Devin Booker has done more of the same, especially when Ott won his first game as the Suns' head coach.

Still, in his eyes, there will always be more work to be done. It's the right mentality for Phoenix to have, considering the lackluster handful of prior seasons.

Establishing this brand of Suns basketball has already taken place, and it's happening quicker than expected because of Ott's stamp on the facets of the organization.