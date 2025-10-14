The Washington Commanders blew a game against the Bears, and there was plenty of blame to share. But the Commanders made a signing right after the heartbreaking Monday Night Football loss.

The Commanders grabbed former 49ers draft pick Drake Jackson off the free-agent market, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Commanders are signing pass rusher Drake Jackson to their active roster, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.”

Jackson, an outside linebacker, hasn’t played in the NFL in two seasons. The 49ers drafted him in the second round in 2022. He played in 23 games with the 49ers, but didn’t start in any of them. He recorded three sacks in each of his two NFL seasons.

Commanders add pass rusher LB Drake Jackson

Jackson suffered a knee injury in November of 2023 and spent the 2024 season on the 49ers PUP list. The 49ers cut ties with Jackson in May. It seems like Dan Quinn and the Commanders are desperate enough to give him a shot at helping a middling defensive unit.

Article Continues Below

He can help a defense in a certain way, according to the NFL.com draft profile, when he came into the league.

“Jackson lacks play strength but has the frame to add muscle and mass,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He's a loose-limbed, restless pass rusher with the activity level to find angles and openings in both his primary and secondary rush. However, he lacks successful counters to do it consistently against stronger tackles. Jackson also lacks the take-on toughness and functional anchor needed to hold up at the point on run downs. He has developmental rush potential, but needs a major upgrade in grit and technique against the run.”

As bad as the Commanders were against the run on Monday night, it’s hard to imagine Jackson will be anything more than a situational pass rusher. Still, the defense did enough to put the team in a position to win against the Bears.

Overall, the Commanders rank No. 26 in the NFL in total defense. They are No. 13 in points allowed.