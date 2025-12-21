The injury bug just won't leave the Washington Commanders alone. In a season already defined by roster attrition, the Commanders lost rookie wide receiver Jaylin Lane early in Saturday’s Week 16 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lane suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and was initially listed as questionable to return. Unfortunately for Washington, the medical staff quickly downgraded him to OUT, ending his night before it really began.

Lane made his presence felt almost immediately before the injury. On the opening kickoff, Eagles returner Will Shipley coughed up the football, and Washington recovered deep in Philadelphia territory to set up an early field goal. While reports gave conflicting accounts on the specific recovery scrum, Lane was in the mix on special teams, an area where he has been a bright spot for head coach Dan Quinn. Just last week, Lane scored a touchdown off a fumble recovery against the New York Giants.

Article Continues Below

His exit left the Commanders thin at wide receiver against an Eagles defense that has been locking opponents down. With Lane sidelined, Washington had to rely heavily on Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown, but the offense struggled to keep pace with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.

The Commanders (4-11) went on to lose the game 29-18, watching their NFC East rivals celebrate a division title on their home field. For Lane, the focus now shifts to his recovery status for the final two games of the season. Given the team's record and the nature of ankle injuries, it remains to be seen if the rookie will suit up again in 2025.