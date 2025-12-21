It was a nightmare afternoon for Jake Elliott, but his head coach isn't reaching for the panic button just yet. Despite a rocky performance in Saturday’s win over the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made it clear he still backs his veteran kicker.

Elliott, usually the picture of consistency, uncharacteristically missed three field goal attempts in the first half alone, leaving points on the field in a game that had major NFC East implications.

Perhaps the most painful sequence came in the second quarter. Elliott missed a kick, was granted a reprieve thanks to a defensive penalty, and then promptly missed the retry. It was the kind of spiral that can shake a player's confidence, but Sirianni was quick to shut down any controversy during his postgame availability.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says he has a ton of confidence in kicker Jake Elliott: “He’ll respond and he’ll rebound from this.” pic.twitter.com/nxqy24KlYk — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 21, 2025

“I have the utmost confidence in Jake,” Sirianni said. “Like any team, you have ups and downs… He’ll respond, he’ll rebound from this.”

With the playoffs looming, special teams mistakes can be the difference between a Super Bowl run and an early exit. However, Elliott has built up plenty of equity in Philadelphia. From his clutch kicks in Super Bowl LII to consistent dominance over the years, the track record suggests this is an anomaly rather than the new norm.

The Eagles managed to secure the victory and the division title despite the kicking woes, thanks largely to their defense and the rushing attack. But as the stakes get higher in January, Sirianni knows he needs his kicker to lock back in. If the coach’s words are anything to go by, he expects Elliott to do exactly that.