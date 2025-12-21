This isn't your old-school Chicago Bears. Time and time again, Chicago has shed their “loser” reputation this season. Games that other Bears teams of old would've lost, they turned into wins. In Week 16, they made their biggest statement yet again, coming back against the Green Bay Packers on the road to take full control of the NFC North.

There's been one big change for the Bears this season, and that's head coach Ben Johnson. The former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator has done a hell of a job turning around the fortunes of this team. He's got his players bought into his system, earning the respect of the locker room. Just look at how quarterback Caleb Williams talks about Johnson after their win.

“I got the best coach in the world,” Williams said, per Jordan Schultz. “Let’s put it that way. And we have the best coaching staff in the world… When you go out there in the football field, your belief is at an all-time high between players, between coaches, and, you know, you have outcomes like this.”

Johnson was the most sought-after coaching candidate in the last few offseasons due to his work with the Lions. The former Detroit OC was credited heavily for his former team's major offensive turnaround. Now with the Bears, Johnson has brought his signature creativity and boldness to the offense.

The offensive framework has massively helped Williams develop in his second year in the NFL. After a disastrous first year under Shane Waldron, the Bears brought Johnson in partly to help the young quarterback develop. While there's been a few operational hiccups, Williams' arm talent has shone through in his first year working with Johnson. There's also been steady progress in terms of Williams' familiarity with his coach's offense.

There's no better sign of trust between Williams and Johnson than the first play of the Bears in overtime. After forcing a four-and-out, Johnson dialed up a signature play-action deep shot for Williams. The Bears quarterback answered his coach's challenge with a beautiful throw to DJ Moore to walk off the Packers on their home turf.