The Washington Commanders had one of their key receivers available and built a fourth-quarter lead Monday night. But the matchup of second-year QBs didn’t go their way. And Jayden Daniels took the blame for a late fumble that helped blow the game versus the Bears.

Jake Moody kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired, completing a late-game letdown by the Commanders in a 25-24 loss to the Bears on Monday Night Football.

Daniels gave the Bears a chance when he caught a third-down-and-one shoutgun snap and then inexplicably dropped the ball as he tried to hand off to Jacory Croskey-Merritt with just over three minutes left in the game. Daniels accepted the blame, according to a post on X by Nicki Jhabvala.

“Jayden Daniels on the fumble on 3rd-and-1: “I just lost the ball. Completely my fault. Didn't give Bill a chance, so it's my fault.”

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels came up small in clutch

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed the mistake belonged to Daniels, according to another post by Jhabvala.

Dan Quinn said Jayden Daniels took ownership of the last turnover, on 3rd and 1. Said it was on him, not Bill.

Daniels’ lack of concentration in such a key moment will likely haunt the Commanders. That’s true even though he took 100% of the blame, according to a post on X by John Keim.

“Jayden Daniels: “I just lost the ball completely. My fault. I even didn't get Bill a chance, so it was my fault.” Was the ball slick? “I’m not going to sit up here and blame it on the elements. I've got to focus. I get paid to go out there and focus.”

Daniels played a good game overall. And he got the support of his teammates, according to another post by Keim.

Zach Ertz: “We have no chance being in that game without Jayden, the plays he made with his legs, the plays he made with his arm. The only reason we were in the game and in a position to win was Jayden Daniels.”

But if the Commanders stay in the game every week and miss the playoffs because of a lack of concentration by Daniels, is that acceptable to the organization?