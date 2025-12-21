Saquon Barkley has been the catalyst of the Philadelphia Eagles' offense all season, and on Saturday against the Washington Commanders, he ran his way into the record books.

With the Eagles leading by four in the fourth quarter, Barkley took a handoff and delivered a “vintage” run that reminded everyone why he's one of the most dangerous backs in the league. Needing a spark to put the game away, Barkley spun through the line, bounced off multiple second-level defenders, and refused to go down, powering his way into the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown.

UNSTOPPABLE! Saquon Barkley battles through EVERYONE for the TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/m2KvnMlHKK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

That score did more than just extend Philadelphia's lead to 21-10; it pushed Barkley past the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the fifth time in his career.

Article Continues Below

Entering the Week 16 matchup at Northwest Stadium, the star running back needed 60 yards to hit the milestone. He had been sitting on 940 yards for the season, and despite a gritty defensive effort from the Commanders, Barkley wouldn't be denied. His fourth-quarter touchdown run was the cherry on top of a hard-fought day, showcasing the balance and power that have defined his resurgence in Philly.

The touchdown was Barkley’s seventh rushing score of the year and secured his first 1,000-yard campaign since joining the Eagles. It also marked a significant moment for the team.

For Barkley, who has battled injuries and high expectations throughout his career, this latest milestone is a testament to his durability and dominance. As the Eagles gear up for a postseason run, their lead back looks to be hitting his stride at the perfect time.