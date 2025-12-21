The Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) overpowered the Washington Commanders (4-11) in the second half to earn a 29-18 victory on Saturday, clinching their second straight NFC East crown. There is bound to be some tension when two divisional foes duke it out, but it got particularly testy near the end of this game.

A brawl broke out with just under four and a half minutes remaining on the clock, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. Eagles offensive lineman Tyler Steen and Commanders defensive players Javon Kinlaw and Quan Martin were all ejected. Saquon Barkley scored on a two-point conversion before chaos filled the field, giving Philly a 29-10 lead.

Fines coming: pic.twitter.com/PI3qQ4SkHa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Besides the natural animosity that exists in an Eagles-Commanders matchup, these two squads have each weathered a fair amount of adversity this season. The defending Super Bowl champions were thrust under the microscope after losing to the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers in successive weeks, as fans spewed vitriol at the offense. Last season's NFC runner-up has suffered far more anguish, however.

Injury-ravaged Washington was already eliminated from playoff contention and recently shut down quarterback Jayden Daniels for the remainder of the campaign. Although a loss helps its NFL Draft placement, driving Philly further into scrutiny would have surely brought the team and its fans plenty of joy. Alas, the Commanders endured more misfortune and lumbered through the second half.

Considering what Washington achieved during the 2024-25 campaign, many predicted that these squads would form the next great rivalry. Perhaps such a scenario can still come to fruition. This late-game skirmish could create enough apathy to hold over the Eagles and Commanders until they meet again.