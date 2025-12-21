The curse is officially dead. For the first time in two decades, the NFC East has a repeat champion, and it’s the Philadelphia Eagles. With a gritty 29-18 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, the Eagles (10-5) clinched the division title, snapping a bizarre streak of parity that has haunted the division since the early 2000s.

As ESPN insider Adam Schefter noted on X, the Eagles are the first team to repeat as NFC East champions since Philadelphia won four straight division titles from 2001 to 2004.

That 20-year drought, the longest in NFL history for a division without a repeat winner, is finally history. The Commanders (4-11) kept things tight at Northwest Stadium, but Philadelphia’s stars shone when it mattered most. Saquon Barkley continued his dominant season, rushing for a 12-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that not only helped seal the game but also pushed him past 1,000 rushing yards for the fifth time in his career.

Article Continues Below

Tight end Dallas Goedert also etched his name into the record books. His 15-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter gave the Eagles the lead for good and tied the franchise record for most touchdown catches by a tight end in a single season. On the other side of the ball, rookie Cooper DeJean came up huge with a clutch interception late in the third quarter, stifling Washington's momentum.

The win locks Philadelphia into a home playoff game and proves that Nick Sirianni’s squad has the resilience to handle high expectations. While the “NFC Least” narrative often focuses on chaos, the Eagles have brought stability back to the division.