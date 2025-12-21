After watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders get into it during a special edition of Saturday Night Football, a fight that resulted in three ejections, reporters had one simple question for Dan Quinn: What the heck happened?

Breaking down the two-point conversion attempt and the chaos that followed, Quinn noted that he knew this would be a hard-fought game, but was surprised by the decision all the same.

“Yeah, I thought this would be a tough game that would go all the way through. We talked last year's game, we thought the biggest difference was the turnover margin,” Quinn told reporters.

“And if we could play better in that space, we'd give ourselves a real shot to go. So, hey, that's their choice, man. I wanna look at the tape and see what happened before our objections or poise or any of those things. Our guys are absolutely gonna stick up for themself and for their teammates. And so I'll have a better sense.”

Asked if he took the Eagles' decision to go for two up 17 in the second half, Quinn held nothing back, noting how excited he is to play the team in two weeks for that very reason.

“Yeah, I can only answer from my side what I would do, but hey, man, that's how they wanna get down, and all good, we play them again in two weeks,” Quinn declared.

Now, to the Eagles' credit, their kicker, Jake Elliott, missed three kicks in the first half, and that likely left Nick Sirianni worried about the veteran kicker's ability to nail a chip-shot extra pointer. And yet, for a coach like Quinn, who is leading a team with just four wins, any external motivation is good motivation to keep his guys unified around a shared goal over the final two weeks of the season. Regardless of the outcomes in Week 17, Week 18 is going to be a classic NFC East slugfest.