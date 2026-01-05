The Washington Commanders' 2025 NFL season is over. Despite posting a disappointing 5-12 record and missing the playoffs, they went out with a bang, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-17. Granted, that was against mostly backups. Nevertheless, the win kept the Eagles from moving up into the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

In the win, veteran edge rusher Von Miller had two tackles and a sack. That was his ninth of the season, and 138th of his Hall of Fame career.

After completing his 15th season, Miller spent some time reflecting and dropped a surprising admission.

“The older I got, the harder I tried. I don’t have any regrets in my career or anything that I did,” Miller said.

“But I do wish I did things a little bit differently. I just wish I would’ve tried harder from the get-go. When I was athletic, bouncy, springy, bendy, I wish I would’ve tried harder then, given my all then. Because I’m certainly giving my all at 36 years old. I wish I would’ve had that same mindset when I was younger.”

If what football fans witnessed in Miller's early years was him not going all-out, what could that have looked like?

He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2011 with the Denver Broncos. Then, in just his second season in the NFL, the legendary pass rusher racked up 18.5 sacks on his way to All-Pro First Team honors. After an injury-shortened 2013, Miller dominated for the next seasons, terrorizing quarterbacks.

Miller helped the Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers to win Super Bowl 50. He dominated that game as well, landing him the Super Bowl MVP.

After 11 years in Denver, he spent the last few seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Commanders.