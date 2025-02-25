Throughout the 2024-25 season, Washington Commanders defensive end Jonathan Allen had a series of injuries. However, his time in D.C. might be coming to an end. According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the team officially permitted him to seek a trade.

The two-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire career with the Commanders. He only played in eight games this season and started in seven. The 30-year-old defensive tackle could intrigue plenty of interest from teams across the league. Despite his recent injury history, he's been productive when healthy.

Still, his production has been solid over the past few seasons. Although Washington was a mediocre team, that wasn't the case this season. As a result, they went 12-5 and made it to the NFC Championship game. The Commanders beat the Detroit Lions, which were one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl and represent the NFC.

It didn't matter though, as they were routed by their rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. Regardless of that outcome, it's clear that they want to build around Jayden Daniels. They'll want young players to fit that mold on both sides of the ball. With Allen's age and injury history, it might not be what the Commanders are looking for.

Jonathan Allen leaves consistency with Commanders

As mentioned before, he was one of the staples of the franchise. Throughout the ownership changes and carousel of head coaches, he remained devoted to the franchise. Because of this, Allen was a surprise name if the Commanders would cut him.

A younger defensive group could use Allen's leadership on the gridiron. Either way, the trade will likely take time. It could be a part of the 2025 NFL Draft, or it could be once specific salaries clear up. His contract carries a dead cap hit of $22 million if he were to be traded.

The franchise could wait to trade him until that period passes by. The Cleveland Browns have a similar situation with Myles Garrett. The latter has a near $30 million dead cap hit if he were to be traded before the 2025 NFL Draft. It's not certain if the same will happen with Allen.

However, letting him know to seek a trade can help Washington present all available options. Both sides seem to be in agreement that they want to move on. It can help Allen and the Commanders find a mutually beneficial deal. No matter what, if he is dealt, fans will appreciate his consistency during the toughest stretches of the franchise.