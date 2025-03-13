The Washington Commanders and right tackle Andrew Wylie have agreed to a restructured contract, ensuring the veteran lineman remains in Washington for the 2025 season, according to Ari Meirov.

Wylie, who previously had no guaranteed salary for 2025, now receives guaranteed money with the opportunity to earn additional compensation through incentives. The move reinforces stability on the Commanders’ offensive line as they continue building around quarterback Jayden Daniels following a successful 2024 campaign.

The 30-year-old lineman, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, has played a critical role in Washington’s offense since joining the team in 2023. Over the past two seasons, he has started 29 games, including 14 in 2024, solidifying his place on the right side of the offensive line. Wylie’s presence was instrumental in protecting Daniels throughout his rookie season, helping the young quarterback develop into one of the league’s most promising talents.

Washington’s decision to keep Wylie comes after a dramatic turnaround for the franchise. The Commanders finished the 2024 season with a 12-5 record, a significant improvement from their 4-13 finish the previous year. The team’s resurgence led them to their first NFC Championship Game since 1991, though they ultimately fell short against the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win Super Bowl 59.

By restructuring Wylie’s contract, the Commanders not only retain a key piece of their offensive line but also ensure continuity in front of Daniels as the team sets its sights on another deep playoff run in 2025. With free agency looming next offseason, Wylie’s performance in the upcoming year could play a role in determining his long-term future with the franchise.