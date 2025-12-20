The Lane Kiffin era at LSU football is underway, and the roster shakeup in Baton Rouge has already begun. Just days after the LSU Tigers announced the hiring of Kiffin as their next head coach, the quarterback room is seeing its first departure. Freshman quarterback Tre People has officially entered the transfer portal, according to On3 Insider Pete Nakos.

The news comes as a swift reaction to the regime change. While Kiffin is renowned for his development of quarterbacks and high-octane offenses, his arrival often signals a reset for the existing depth chart. People, a talented young signal-caller who has yet to see significant action, evidently decided his future lies elsewhere rather than competing for a spot in Kiffin’s new system.

Nakos reported that People’s representative, Ed Wasielewski, confirmed the move on Friday. The most enticing part of People's entry into the portal is his clock; he will have four full years of eligibility remaining at his next stop. This makes him a highly valuable asset for programs looking for a long-term solution under center rather than a one-year rental.

Article Continues Below

For LSU, this is standard operating procedure in the modern era of college football. When a new coach arrives, especially one with a personality and offensive philosophy as distinct as Kiffin's, attrition is inevitable. Kiffin has never been shy about utilizing the transfer portal to build his rosters (as seen during his tenure at Ole Miss), and he likely has his own targets in mind to command the Tigers' offense in 2026.

As the Tigers prepare for the offseason, all eyes will be on how Kiffin rebuilds the quarterback room to fit his scheme. For People, the recruitment process starts all over again, this time with a “fresh start” tag and plenty of tread left on the tires.