There’s no doubt the Washington Commanders play in a tough division. And they have work to do with their roster if they want to compete in it. But with the release of the 2025 NFL schedule, here are the Commanders' game-by-game predictions for the season.

There’s an interesting tilt right from the get-go as the Commanders and their star second-year quarterback, Jayden Daniels, will take on a revamped New York Giants defense that boasts returning Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, along with the 2025 No. 3 overall pick in edge rusher Abdul Carter.

Also, the Giants have a different look at quarterback with veteran Russell Wilson expected to hold off a challenge from drafted rookie Jaxson Dart.

So let’s see what the 2025 season looks like in mid-May for the Washington Commanders. For each of these predictions, we’re considering no season-altering injuries for either team in the matchup.

Week 1 vs. New York Giants

This is a tough opener for the Commanders, who haven’t fared well against the Giants in recent seasons. They won both games in 2024, but they needed seven field goals to win by three points in the first meeting. And they won by five points in the rematch. Before that, the Giants won five of seven meetings.

Will the Commanders’ restructured offensive line be able to hold up against the Giants’ impressive defensive front? The Commanders' first and foremost task this season will be to protect Jayden Daniels and let him do his thing. This is a solid season-opening task.

And the Commanders should be up to it. Look for Daniels to get off to a strong start, and the Commanders build a lead and hold on for a tight victory. WIN

Record: 1-0

Week 2 at Green Bay Packers

It’s never fun to go to Lambeau Field. However, if you must go, September is a good time.

Still, this is a Packers’ team that has the look of being a Super Bowl contender. It’s possible the road goes through Lambeau in 2025. This is the type of early-season road trip that can trip up even good teams.

The short week for this Thursday game, after a physical matchup with the Giants, will tip the scales in the Packers’ favor. Look for a shootout with the Commanders coming up a possession short. LOSS

Record: 1-1

Week 3 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

One thing the Commanders should be able to do is give teams fits that haven’t seen Daniels up close and personal. While the Raiders should be able to get pressure on him, it doesn’t mean they can catch him.

An avenue for a Raiders’ win would be Ashton Jeanty helping them control the time of possession. But he’s more of a home-run threat at the Raiders shouldn’t be able to outscore the Commanders. WIN

Record: 2-1

Week 4 at Atlanta Falcons

This is a rematch of a late-season overtime game in 2024 that boosted the Commanders into the playoffs and left the Falcons on the outside looking in.

While the revenge factor will work in the Falcons’ favor, it’s too early in the season for their rookie defenders — Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. — to make a game-changing impact.

Look for the Commanders to put up points and pull away late. WIN

Record: 3-1

Week 5 at Los Angeles Chargers

The Commanders might have their hands full with the Chargers’ upgraded ground attack, potentially led by rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton. This will be a good test for the Commanders front seven against a power team that can eat the clock.

Turnovers could provide the answer here. If the Commanders are loose with the football, they may lose a possession or two. That could open the door for a Chargers win. In a close one, the Chargers protect their home field. LOSS

Record: 3-2

Week 6 vs. Chicago Bears

There’s no doubt the Bears will want to erase the nightmare of their Hail Mary loss to Daniels and the Commanders in 2024. And this game provides a Monday Night showdown atmospthere. Also, the Bears offense should be much more dynamic with Ben Johnson pulling the strings.

However, the Commanders ran past the Lions in the playoffs last season until Johnson’s watch as offensive coordinator. Look for Daniels to hold the upper hand over Bears quarterback Caleb Williams once again. WIN

Record: 4-2

Week 7 at Dallas Cowboys

There’s no doubt this will be a battle royale if both teams come in healthy. There’s no love lost between these rivals, and both teams have the potential to put plenty of points on the board.

Will the Commanders’ secondary be able to handle heavy doses of CeeDee Lamb and newly acquired George Pickens? Probably not, but the Commanders should be able to keep the offensive pace against the Cowboys.

This game will come down to the final possession with new Washington kicker Matt Gay delivering the game-winning field goal to break a tie. WIN

Record: 5-2

Week 8 at Kansas City Chiefs

This game is slated for prime time, and that’s exactly where it belongs. What a showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Daniels. However, the Chiefs may not get over the Super Bowl blues as quickly this time around. And by Week 8, they may still be trying to put the pieces together.

The Commanders should be able to move the football in the air and on the ground. And that should be enough for them to pull off the road win in a tough environment. WIN

Record: 6-2

Week 9 vs. Seattle Seahawks

From Monday night to Sunday night, the Commanders will be in the national spotlight once again.

This is an interesting matchup as it’s hard to project where the Seahawks will be at this point in the season. Washington should have the edge as the Seahawks may not be able to slow down the Commanders’ offense. WIN

Record: 7-2

Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions

One thing for sure: The Lions will be loaded for bear, trying to avenge the NFC Divisional round loss to the Commanders last year.

However, with new coordinators on both sides of the football, the Lions may not be the beast they proved to be in 2025. Still, a full season of Aidan Hutchinson makes their defense quite fierce. At the end of the day, Dan Campbell finds a way to get his team on the right side of the scoreboard. LOSS

Record: 7-3

Week 11 vs. Miami Dolphins

The Commanders will come into this matchup angry because they let one slip away against the Lions. And the Dolphins won’t have the offensive chops to keep up the pace.

This has a high-scoring look to it, with the Commanders’ efficiency proving to be the difference. WIN

Record: 8-3

Week 12 — Bye

Week 13 vs. Denver Broncos

It’s back to Sunday Night Football for the Commanders. And it’s a premier matchup of second-year quarterbacks with Bo Nix leading his team against Daniels.

The Commanders might have trouble containing Nix on scrambles. But at this point in the season, Trey Amos should be well-equipped to team up with Marshon Lattimore and limit the Broncos’ passing game. It should be a good night overall for the Commanders. WIN

Record: 9-3

Week 14 at Minnesota Vikings

Everybody raves about the coaching ability of Kevin O’Connell. And he deserves a lot of credit. However, J.J. McCarthy might not explode onto the scene in 2025. Because of his potential growing pains, the Vikings might be struggling to stay above .500.

It’s a tough road matchup, but one the Commanders should be able to navigate. WIN

Record: 10-3

Week 15 at New York Giants

By this point in the season, the Giants should have installed Jaxson Dart as their starting quarterback. And that means growing pains. The Commanders might have trouble keeping Dart from making a few plays. But in the overall scheme of things, the Commanders should be able to grab a road victory. WIN

Record: 11-3

Week 16 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Finally, the defending Super Bowl champions will have landed. Maybe it would have been better for the Commanders to get a shot at the Eagles earlier. But this is what the schedule makers gave them.

The tipping point for this game will be Washington’s secondary. It must be able to hold up in man coverage enough times so the defense can allocate more resources to stopping Eagles’ running back Saquon Barkley on the ground.

It won’t be easy, but the Commanders will find a way. This win secures the fifth straight season for Dan Quinn being a coaching part of a 12-win team. WIN

Record:12-3

Week 17 vs. Dallas Cowboys

The rematch should be just as much of a dandy as the first run. It should be a back-and-forth battle with plenty of momentum swings. When a game goes in that direction, it could finish on either side of the ledger.

However, the Cowboys’ inability to churn out enough yardage on the ground will allow Daniels too many opportunities to do damage. WIN

Record: 13-3

Week 18 at Philadelphia Eagles

The sweep of the Cowboys gives the division title to the Commanders. So they choose to rest their starters and prepare for the first round of the playoffs as the NFC’s No. 2 overall seed. Therefore, the Eagles take advantage and claim their 12th win and the No. 3 seed. The Packers walk away with the No. 1 spot. LOSS

Record: 13-4