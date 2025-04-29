The Washington Commanders made a few mistakes in the draft. But they still have a chance to remedy the problem. Here are three moves the Commanders must make to fill out their roster after the 2025 NFL Draft.

Washington failed to get an edge rusher in the draft. They also only got a long shot at the running back position. And they also took the longshot route at the linebacker position.

It will take some work by general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. But the Commanders might be able to plug holes with veteran players.

Commanders must sign an edge rusher

They won’t get a star at this point in the offseason. But they need to get a guy who can at leas help them win half of battles in a given contest. The way they played on defense against the Eagles in the NFC Championship game showed their weakness against the edge run. It also showed their lack of pass rush.

At the top of the available free-agent list are Von Miller, Za’Darius Smith, Matthew Judon. The Commanders need to get one of these guys. Miller is 36 and hasn’t been the same because of previous injuries, according to Up & Adams via Sports Illustrated.

“Fifteen years in the game, you just don't want to go through those growing pains of losing again,” Miller said. “That'll drag you down faster than anything else. You can never predict what's gonna happen next, especially in the NFL. You never know what's gonna happen next. Winning football games is a huge priority for me, and everything comes after that.

“I've done everything I can possibly do. Whatever's next for me is what's next. It's fun, it's exciting, you're looking at new teams and new quarterbacks. You can never replace a Josh Allen and the season that he had.”

As for the 32-year-old Smith, he has been predicted to join the Bengals, according to ftw.com.

“The Bengals drafted Shemar Stewart in the first round of this year's draft, but he's an incredibly raw prospect,” Cory Woodroof wrote. “Especially if the team trades defensive end Trey Hendrickson, adding Smith would be an incredibly smart way to make sure there is a capable veteran pass-rusher on the roster. Smith is the marquee player available.”

Judon might be the guy for the Commanders. He’s also 32 years old. He is two years removed from a 15.5-sack season. Last year, in 17 games for the Falcons, he totaled 5.5 sacks.

“Judon didn't live up to expectations in Atlanta last year, but he could thrive as a situational pass-rusher with the Commanders,” Woodrook wrote. “Washington could use more juice off the edge, and Judon could be an ideal candidate.”

Running back room needs an upgrade

Let’s face it, Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler didn’t get it done when it mattered last year. Ekeler is past his prime, and Robinson appears to be an average NFL running back, at best.

There are two ways the Commanders can go here. They could sign Donovan Edwards (Michigan) or Montrell Johnson Jr. (Florida) as an undrafted free agent. Edwards' size (5-11, 205 pounds) gives him a chance to add to the power game, something Robinson didn’t consistently provide in 2024. Edwards is a situational guy, according to nfl.com.

“A well-built runner with good size, Edwards gets what is blocked for him but lacks creativity and play traits to find pro yardage on a consistent basis,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He won’t wiggle his way around tacklers but puts in an honest effort each snap and falls forward for additional yardage.”

J.K. Dobbins and Nick Chubb are available veterans, but neither offers much because of the inability to stay healthy.

Commanders could use another linebacker

There’s not much available in the veteran market. The best-available guy may be Eric Kendricks. The 33-year-old, 10-year veteran. He has been a terrific tackle guy, including 138 stops last year with the Cowboys. He might make a nice addition alongside Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu.

Washington didn’t bring in a linebacker yet among the undrafted free-agent signings.

Among the names on the list of players who didn’t get drafted are Chandler Martin of Memphis and Jamon Dumas-Johnson from Kentucky are among the players available.

Regardless of what the Commanders decide to do, the character of the players will be part of the process, according to commanders.com.

“It really starts with the scouts,” Peters said. “They dig up anything they can to find out what makes each of these guys tick.”

“Character concerns” is a broad term that could mean several things. Most connect it with off-field issues, but there are football and learning aspects that go with it as well. That's why the scouts search for any bit of information they can, whether it's at prospects' colleges or hometowns, to determine how much of it is real.”