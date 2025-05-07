The Dallas Cowboys plan to let George Pickens play on his current contract. It’s a situation that could be impacted by Micah Parsons. But here is why the Cowboys' stunning George Pickens trade made the NFC East the NFL’s best division.

After the draft, the NFC East already had a chance to be one of the top three divisions in football. And it pushed for the top spot. With the Cowboys getting Pickens, an argument can be made that it stands at the top.

First, the Philadelphia Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions. That gives the NFC East a starting leg up on the 2025 race.

The NFC East could produce three double-digit-win teams like the NFC North did last year. And they already have three top-10 teams as the Pickens trade puts the Cowboys in with the Eagles and Commanders. And that makes the NFC East a threat to the NFC North’s supremacy.

Here’s a team-by-team look at where the division stands.

Cowboys’ offense looks serious heading into 2025

Pickens may cause problems in Dallas. He could blow up the locker room. But head coach Brian Schottenheimer has more weapons. Just be careful, ESPN's Louis Riddick said on Get Up.

“On paper, it makes them a much more explosive offense,” Riddick said. “(But from the Steelers' point of view), there comes a point in time where the talent is not good enough for me to tolerate it. I don't know if Dallas knows what they’re getting. They’re the ones who brought (Pickens) into their building. They’re the ones who have to deal with it.”

However, it’s also possible that Pickens changes his attitude and fits into the often-wonky world of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys had an excellent draft, especially with their second and third-round picks.

“Now, I did like what the Cowboys did on Day 2, adding edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., both of whom could have landed in the first round if everything broke right,” Kiper said. “They have the potential to be early starters for a Dallas defense undergoing a ton of turnover. Ezeiruaku could help fans forget about Lawrence, whose time with the team ended unceremoniously.”

The Cowboys improved their running back room with the addition of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. It’s possible the Cowboys could have the best offense in the division. This would be true if Williams and Sanders give a boost to a running game that sputtered and failed in 2024.

Also, the first round pick of Tyler Booker gives the Cowboys a chance to have a better offensive line in 2025.

Eagles have NFL’s best team and got better in offseason

It’s not like the Eagles needed a ton of help. When a team has a Super Bowl roster, it’s usually a matter of tweaking things. But the Eagles came out swinging in the draft and connected, according to espn.com.

“Roseman (added) versatile off-ball linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who I thought could go in the top 20 picks,” Mel Kiper Jr. said. “Campbell can be a chess piece for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, getting a handful of snaps on the edge per game. He's a really solid player.

“I mentioned in my Friday night recap how much I like safety Andrew Mukuba, whom Philly got at the end of Round 2. He can play the role vacated by the trade of C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He hits like a linebacker. On Day 3, offensive tackle Cameron Williams could be a steal.”

The Eagles are No. 2 in the NFL power rankings, comfortably ahead of the Cowboys according to espn.com. However, a case can easily be made tthat hey should be in front of the Chiefs. That evidence was provided vividly in February.

Commanders are a team on the rise

The offseason turned out to be kind for the Commanders. They rocked a pair of important free-agent signings with tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Deebo Samuel.

Then they added Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round of the draft. Suddenly, a weakness in 2024, the offensive line, became a potential strength.

The Commanders made it to the NFC Championship game last year, thanks in a big way to quarterback Jayden Daniels. If he plays anywhere near that same level in 2025, the Commanders are a threat to the Eagles.

They currently stand No. 6 in the ESPN power rankings. But a case can be made that they are better than the No. 4 Detroit Lions, who faced the daunting task of keeping things together after losing both of their coordinators to head coaching jobs in the offseason. They are also ahead of the Cowboys at this point.

Giants made big improvements in the draft

It’s possible the Giants knocked it out of the park with the combination of their first four picks. It seems like a no-doubter with the addition of Abdul Carter. The Giants' pass rush will automatically be better in 2025.

And there’s a chance Jaxson Dart could make an impact during the 2025 season. Defensive tackle Darius Alexander and running back Cam Skattebo have promise as well.

“Giants fans should feel a lot better about their favorite team's future,” Kiper said. “I liked what the team did Thursday night, getting edge rusher Abdul Carter early and then trading up to take QB Jaxson Dart. Carter is a special talent who finished as my No. 2 overall prospect.

“I liked New York's moves throughout the rest of the draft, too. It added Darius Alexander, a do-it-all defensive tackle who fits well next to Dexter Lawrence II, in Round 3. I expect him to make an impact as a rookie. Running back Cam Skattebo can punish defenses between the tackles.”

It’s not that the Giants will be a playoff team in 2025. But they will no longer be a walkover for teams like the Cowboys. It’s conceivable they could pull off a few division upsets. And they will most certainly cause problems here and there.