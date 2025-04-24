The 2025 NFL Draft is happening today, and few teams are entering the weekend with more at stake than the Washington Commanders. After a bold offseason, the franchise finds itself at a pivotal moment. There's sustained energy and cautious optimism among the fanbase. However, that goodwill will hinge on how effectively they navigate a draft in which every pick counts. With only five selections in hand, Washington can’t afford to miss. Each move must be intentional, whether it’s reinforcing key units or adding the right kind of youth to a team eager to turn the corner.

A Win-Now Roster Built Around a Rising Star

The Commanders are all-in on building around Jayden Daniels while he’s still on his rookie contract. Their offseason moves made that crystal clear. The trade for Deebo Samuel brings a dynamic weapon tailor-made for Daniels’ skillset. They also kept veteran tight end Zach Ertz, who provides stability and continuity in the passing game.

Adding Laremy Tunsil to protect the quarterback’s blindside signals the team’s commitment to maximizing Daniels’ next big leap. Meanwhile, the one-year signings of veterans like Bobby Wagner and Tress Way reflect a front office hunting for short-term upgrades in high-impact roles. That's a classic approach for a team trying to squeeze value wherever it can in pursuit of immediate results.

The team did a commendable job addressing critical areas with veteran talen. They built competition across the depth chart, and leaned into a high-upside mindset. That said, with just five picks heading into the draft, the margin for error is razor-thin. The Commanders still have glaring needs at running back, edge rusher, and in key depth spots. All signs point to a draft approach that will be highly focused, potentially a bit unconventional, and laser-targeted at adding players who can contribute right away.

Here we'll try to look at the three last-minute predictions for the Washington Commanders looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. Doubling Down on Running Backs

In most years, using early picks on two running backs would raise red flags. However, this isn’t most years—and this isn’t most teams. The Commanders' backfield is in flux. There's a real sense that they want fresh legs and versatility to power this system. That’s why drafting Omarion Hampton and Cam Skattebo makes so much sense.

Hampton, out of North Carolina, is the type of bell-cow back who can thrive in a pro-style offense. At 6’0 and 221 pounds, he blends size, balance, and breakaway speed. He rushed for over 1,600 yards last season and has proven capable as a receiver and pass blocker. His vision and one-cut style scream NFL-ready.

Then there’s Cam Skattebo, the bulldozing Arizona State product who brings a different flavor. Built like a bowling ball, he plays with a relentless motor. Skattebo doesn’t just run through defenders—he relishes the contact.

By selecting both, Washington ensures it can deploy a thunder-and-thunder backfield. They will beef up the competition along with Brian Robinson Jr and Austin Ekeler.

2. Bolstering the Pass Rush

If there's one thing Dan Quinn knows how to do, it's scheme pressure. However, pressure requires the right tools. The departure of veteran Dante Fowler Jr leaves a void on the edge. Enter Antwaun Powell-Ryland.

The Virginia Tech product may not have the media buzz of top-tier edge rushers. However, his film pops. He tallied 25.5 sacks over his last two seasons, showing burst off the line, strong hands, and a relentless drive. The upside is clearly there. Quinn could plug him into a rotational role on day one and develop him into a double-digit sack threat. The Commanders have quietly built a formidable defensive interior, but they desperately need more juice off the edge. Powell-Ryland gives them exactly that.

3. Standing Firm with Five Picks

This prediction may be the most controversial—because it's what the Commanders won’t do. With just five selections in hand, most teams would look to trade down and accumulate more capital. That said, all indications suggest Washington will stand pat.

Why? Because they don’t want just more players—they want their players. Peters and Quinn have emphasized scheme fit and character in pre-draft pressers. Trading back introduces variability and potential compromise. With only a few picks, they’d rather bet big on the few prospects they believe in than water down the class with late-round fliers.

Additionally, this year’s draft is seen as lacking mid-round depth. Talent drops off steeply after Day 2. By staying put, the Commanders maintain control—and avoid reaching just to fill roster spots.

Final Thoughts

This year’s draft won’t define the entire Adam Peters era—but it could define its tone. The Commanders are repositioning. With a renewed sense of identity, this team needs pieces that fit—not just players that flash. Expect Washington to go bold, double down on a backfield identity, take a swing on a developmental pass rusher, and stay disciplined in the war room. It might not be flashy. It might not be loud. But it could be the blueprint for something sustainable—and that’s exactly what the franchise needs.