The Columbus Blue Jackets are losing one of their forwards for an undetermined amount of time.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are getting some bad news. Forward Patrik Laine is stepping away from the team and into the National Hockey League's Player Assistance Program, per the team's social media.

Laine is out for an undetermined amount of time as he gets care. The team didn't elaborate in a statement on what kind of care the player is receiving, and when Laine may be cleared again for on-ice competition. Laine is the latest of several NHL players this season who have entered into the program.

“Patrik has our complete support, and our sole concern is his well-being,” said Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen, per a statement. “Out of respect for Patrik, we will have no further comment.”

Laine has appeared in 18 games this season for the Blue Jackets. The forward has six goals and three assists on the year. He's appeared in 480 NHL games and has netted more than 200 goals in his career. Laine has been held back this season due to a clavicle injury, which prevented him from being able to play more consistently this season.

The forward came to the Blue Jackets in 2021 after playing with the Winnipeg Jets. He was drafted by the Jets in 2016. Laine has dealt with injuries the last few years in Columbus. He's not played more than 56 games in a season since 2019-2020, when he was still in Winnipeg.

The Blue Jackets are 15-23-10 on the season, and next play the Seattle Kraken on Sunday at 9:00 Eastern. Blue Jackets fans are certainly hoping that Laine won't be away from the team for too long.