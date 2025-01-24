The Columbus Blue Jackets are vying for an unexpected playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. After the tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau in the offseason, the team has galvanized the fanbase with a great first half. What many thought was a sure-fire seller at the NHL trade deadline now is in question. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman does not expect the Blue Jackets to trade unrestricted free agents like Ivan Provorov at the deadline.

“Columbus has little interest in mid-round picks for its unrestricted free agents,” Friedman reported. “Everyone’s rooting for them, and I’d go for it too, instead of accepting a low price.”

Gaudreau's passing is on the top of everyone's minds but the Blue Jackets are missing another key forward. Captain Boone Jenner has not played at all this season after suffering a pre-season injury. Friedman says that is playing into their plans as well, “A couple of the players referred to captain Boone Jenner, injured before the season, as ‘our deadline acquisition.'”

The report does not put the ‘buyers' tag on the Blue Jackets, but they should inquire about some lower-cost options. While goal-scoring center Brock Nelson would be a perfect fit, they should not part with a first-round pick. Who should they look to acquire?

The Blue Jackets must be smart at the trade deadline

The Eastern Conference is full of flawed teams competing for the final two Wild Card spots. Even the third spot in the Atlantic Division is up for grabs, but the Blue Jackets cannot grab that one. The Rangers, Senators, Lightning, and Bruins could all be big buyers at the trade deadline. Columbus should add but not mortgage their future in the process.

It is a tough line to toe at the trade deadline, as prices and demand go up and supply shrinks by the minute. But the Seattle Kraken could be the perfect target for the Blue Jackets as they look to sell a lot of pieces. Former Columbus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand would be a perfect fit and low-cost because of his poor stats this season.

The Blue Jackets will add Boone Jenner but they were the worst team in the Eastern Conference with a similar roster last year. The rise of Kirill Marchenko with the addition of Sean Monahan has revitalized their offense but more is needed to truly compete.

The Blue Jackets should not mortgage the future but also shouldn't stay put, as that will crush their playoff hopes.