The Columbus Blue Jackets are in the latter stages of their head coaching search. A number of names have emerged as potential fits, with one interesting NHL legend entering the conversation in recent days.

The Blue Jackets are among the teams interested in former Colorado Avalanche star Patrick Roy, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. Roy is currently applying his trade in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

“Last night at the Memorial Cup the Quebec Remparts looked really good,” Friedman told Sportsnet’s Ron MacLean during Game 5 between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights. “And if there is one team that I believe may have reached out to Patrick Roy, I think it might be the Blue Jackets.”

Roy has experience as a head coach in the NHL, joining the Avalanche in 2013-14. The Avs had a remarkable season in his first year in charge. However, the Minnesota Wild upset Colorado in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Avalanche failed to make the playoffs the next two seasons under Roy. And right before the 2016-17 season, the former star goalie resigned as head coach due to a lack of input in personnel decisions.

Prior to his NHL stint, Roy coached the Remparts beginning in 2005. He led the Remparts to the Memorial Cup in 2006. However, the team ran into a few struggles in the QMJHL playoffs.

After leaving the Avalanche, Roy re-joined the Remparts in 2018-19. Quebec has finished first in the Eastern Division two years running. The team capped off this season with their first QMJHL championship since 1976.

Roy is certainly a polarizing figure in hockey circles. Some see him as a fierce competitor ready to return to the NHL. Others see him as too hot-headed for the NHL. How Roy would work with the Blue Jackets is certainly an interesting topic of discussion.