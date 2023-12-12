The St. Louis Blues are willing to trade forward nine-year veteran Jakub Vrana amid his waiver speculation on Monday.

Czech forward Jakub Vrana has been with the St. Louis Blues since March. Although he hasn't been with the team for a full season, his future with the Blues suddenly became murky.

Jakub Vrana's agent JP Barry informed The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford (via The Score's Kayla Douglas) the Blues were placing Vrana on waivers.

Although that has yet to materialize, the Blues are willing to trade Jakub Vrana. He did not report for team practice on Monday.

Jakub Vrana hasn't panned out for the Blues this season

The Blues acquired Jakub Vrana in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings for Dylan McLaughlin this past spring. Vrana got off to a fast start with St. Louis. He racked up 10 goals and 14 points in 20 appearances for the Blues last season.

To the Blues' dismay, Vrana hasn't met expectations in the 2023-24 NHL campaign. The nine-year NHL veteran has recorded just two goals and six points in 19 games for St. Louis this year.

Blues head coach Craig Berube weighed in on Vrana's disappointing performance this season.

“You can't look at that from last year to this year. It's two different years. Coming in when he came in last year, there's nothing to lose. You just go play. He scored some goals and did some good things. This year it's been a struggle,” Berube said on Monday.

Craig Berube benched Jakub Vrana during a game against the Winnipeg Jets early in the season. The Blues head coach eventually made him a healthy scratch for St. Louis' next two games.

Berube made a statement by keeping Vrana off the ice. The latter admitted he got the message and needed to improve his puck management. Regrettably, that hasn't happened. Now, St. Louis is willing to part ways with him.

What's next for Jakub Vrana? We can't wait to find out.