The St Louis Blues are off to a rough start to the 2024-25 NHL season. They have 15 points from 17 games and are headed toward a rebuild. There are a few players who could bring in a solid package at the NHL trade deadline but goaltenders are always valuable. James Murphy of Responsible Gambler reports the Blues could trade Jordan Binnington this season.

“That wouldn’t surprise me if [Binnington] asked out,” a source told Murphy.

The goalie has two years left on a deal worth $6 million annually. He signed that deal shortly after winning the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019. He was out of the conversation as the organization's top goaltender entering that season but he caught fire and brought them their first championship.

If the Blues want to trade Binnington, they must hope he turns his season around. After his best year since the Cup in 2023, he has a save percentage under .900 through 13 games. Trading the franchise goalie is officially raising the flag that the rebuild is underway. Even with Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas on long-term deals, they are exiting their competitive window.

If the Blues do trade Jordan Binnington, who could offer a big package? The NHL trade deadline is months away but someone could need a goalie and pay up for it.

Where should the Blues trade Jordan Binnington?

Of the competitive teams in the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes have the worst goaltending situation. Frederik Andersen is hurt and Pytor Kotchekov is currently starting. Even Andersen is not the best goalie in the league and could be improved. Adding a Stanley Cup Champion to the net would be big for the Hurricanes.

The Blues and Hurricanes have made deals in the past, namely for Justin Falk. Carolina also has made big deadline moves in the past, specifically Jake Geuntzel just last season. This deal would not be out of character for either side and would make the Canes a bigger competitor in the conference.

Right in the Blues' division, there is another team that needs goaltending help. The Avalanche have shown little faith in Alexander Georgiev this season and must take advantage of a great Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon season. Making an all-in move for a goaltender could push Colorado back over the edge to another Cup.

A first-round pick starts all of these conversations, as starting goaltenders with control are very valuable. A trade of Binnington could kickstart the Blues rebuild.