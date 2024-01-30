Adam Fantilli will not be on the ice to help the Blue Jackets this Tuesday versus the Blues after suffering a leg injury over the weekend.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will not have one of their most dependable players this Tuesday on the ice, with forward Adam Fantilli ruled out of the game against the St. Louis Blues on the road with a lower-body injury, as announced by Columbus (via X).

“INJURY UPDATE: #CBJ forward Adam Fantilli suffered a cut to his left leg from a skate blade in Sunday’s game at Seattle and will not play at St. Louis on Tuesday. He will receive further evaluation after the club returns to Columbus following the game vs. the Blues.”

It can be recalled that Fantili suffered a cut from a skate in last Sunday's meeting versus the Seattle Kraken and was forced to leave the contest. Fantilli apparently suffered the injury shortly after he hit Kraken forward Jared McCann along the boards.

Adam Fantilli went down the tunnel after this play due to an injury. pic.twitter.com/7elvDti3iI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 29, 2024

The injury to Fantilli is another blow to the Blue Jackets, who are already missing Patrik Laine, who is out indefinitely after entering the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program.

Fantilli is one of the most productive players on offense for the Blue Jackets. Entering Monday, he is tied with defenseman Zach Werenski for second on the team with 27 points, just a few points behind Johnny Gaudreau, who has 31 in total.

With Fantili out, the Blue Jackets may find it harder to get out of their slump. They are on a two-game losing skid and have lost in four of their last five outings, a stretch that saw them get outscored by opponents to the tune of 17-13.