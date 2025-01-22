The Vancouver Canucks nearly traded J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers on Saturday, according to multiple reports. Of course, a trade has yet to materialize at this time. Miller scored two points later on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers after those trade rumors emerged. The lack of a trade has left fans wondering what is next for the veteran forward.

Fans received an answer on Tuesday night through The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. LeBrun noted that Miller and the Canucks believe a trade is the “likeliest end result” to this situation. A timeline for a trade is unclear at this time. However, it appears as if Vancouver is relaxing their asking price to some extent, according to LeBrun.

“When these Miller trade talks with teams started several weeks ago, the Canucks were telling teams they needed apples to apples in a trade. They didn’t want to do a futures deal because they were intent on staying in playoff contention,” LeBrun wrote for The Athletic on Tuesday. “But now the Canucks have relented on that to some degree, knowing that Cup-contending teams don’t want to disrupt their core and Vancouver would do a futures deal if it made sense.”

Multiple teams still circling Canucks' J.T. Miller

As mentioned, the Canucks nearly sent J.T. Miller to the Rangers on Saturday. The lack of a deal over the weekend has not stopped New York, however. The Blueshirts remain engaged with Vancouver over a potential trade for the veteran forward.

In saying this, the Rangers are not the only team involved in these discussions. The Carolina Hurricanes are a good fit for Miller ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. According to LeBrun, Carolina is interested and looking to see if they can make a deal work. Moreover, the New Jersey Devils are also involved despite general manager Tom Fitzgerald throwing cold water on those trade rumors.

Another team was brought up by LeBrun which makes some sense. The Dallas Stars will free up significant cap space once Tyler Seguin goes on long-term injured reserve. They could fit all of Miller's cap hit into their salary cap structure as a result. LeBrun noted that he is of the belief that Miller would waive his no-movement clause to join Dallas, as well.

It's unclear when a Miller trade will go down. In any event, it looks like the Canucks forward is on the trade block. Fans should monitor this situation as trade talks across the league heat up over the next few weeks.