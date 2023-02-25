The Washington Capitals did a complete 180 this week, making Dmitry Orlov available in trade talks as the Boston Bruins quickly pulled the trigger and acquired the defenceman. And while the Caps want to remain competitive for the rest of the season and next, they are willing to move a few others before the March 3rd trade deadline.

Insider Pierre LeBrun reported that he believes Washington GM Brian MacLennan would part ways with UFAs so they lose them in the summer for nothing. That list may include Lars Eller, Nick Jensen, and Erik Gustaffson:

“The Capitals are now actively listening on a number of their pending UFAs, but the impression I get is that they don’t want to do a total sell-off, either. There’s a balance they’re going to try to pull off between trading pending UFAs but also keeping and perhaps signing others. They want a competitive team next season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But I’m guessing Lars Eller gets traded, for example. Pending UFA defensemen Nick Jensen and Erik Gustafsson both were in contract talks with the Caps as late as last week. But of course, so was Orlov’s camp. Do the Capitals trade both those blueliners? I could see them trading one and signing the other. Meanwhile, I also think they will be like the Blues in their attempt for a quick roster turnaround. There’s zero interest in a rebuild with Alex Ovechkin around. So I could see Washington trying to get in on some interesting add-ons this summer. But in the end, just being healthy would be nice next season for them. It’s been brutal injury-wise this year, and it’s taken its toll.”

Washington still has Ovi around. A rebuild is simply not an option. As LeBrun pointed out, it’s unlikely they want to lose all three blueliners, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see one of them be traded in the coming weeks, with the Capitals getting some draft assets in return.

After all, they’re only two points behind the Detroit Red Wings, who hold the final Wild Card spot in the East right now. Nevertheless, moves can be expected and hopefully, they put DC in a good position to be a contending team in 2023-24. It will undoubtedly come down to how active the franchise is during the offseason, too.