The New Jersey Devils made big moves in NHL Free Agency to bolster their roster. However, they felt there was a need for additional depth before training camp begins this week. As a result, they have made a move for former San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc.

Labanc is reportedly heading to Devils training camp on a professional tryout agreement. San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng first reported an agreement between the two sides was close. Later, New Jersey Hockey Now's James Nichols confirmed the report and said Labanc will attend camp.

Labanc remained unsigned late in NHL Free Agency this offseason. He has spent his entire eight-year career with the Sharks to this point. In 2023-24, though, he struggled rather mightily. Labanc scored two goals and nine points for San Jose in 46 games. San Jose added veteran talent in NHL Free Agency but elected not to re-sign Labanc this summer.

Where Kevin Labanc could fit with Devils

Kevin Labanc struggled with the Sharks a year ago. As a result, it seemed as if he may land with a rebuilding team. His fit with the Devils is interesting given their moves in the offseason. New Jersey added a lot of talent on defense and in goal this summer. Brendon Dillon, Brett Pesce, and Jacob Markstrom joined the Devils this offseason.

However, New Jersey did not add a ton of significant forward depth. Stefan Noesen stands as the team's most notable addition up front. He returns to New Jersey after spending time with the Carolina Hurricanes. Furthermore, the team brought back Tomas Tatar on a one-year contract. Finally, they acquired Paul Cotter in a shocking trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Labanc could certainly find a home on the Devils roster. Cotter, Curtis Lazar, and Nathan Bastian are projected to make up the team's fourth line. This certainly presents an uphill battle for Labanc during training camp. However, it is not out of the realm of possibility for the veteran to prove his worth and make the roster.

If he does make the roster, he could be a surprisingly effective offensive presence down the lineup. Labanc scored just two goals in 2023-24. However, he has a track record of offensive production. He scored 15 goals in 2022-23, for instance. And in seasons where he has played at least 50 games, he has scored 25+ points in all but his rookie season.

Labanc is certainly a gamble that could pay off for the Devils. It will certainly be interesting to see how he performs in preseason and in the season ahead. The Devils begin their 2024-25 campaign on October 4 when they play the Buffalo Sabres as part of the NHL Global Series.