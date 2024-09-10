The San Jose Sharks were not good in 2023-24. Their poor performance won them the NHL Draft Lottery in the spring. But it also led to the Sharks firing head coach David Quinn after the season ended. Former Sharks players such as Mike Hoffman and Kevin Labanc remain unsigned late in NHL Free Agency with training camp about to begin across the league.

Labanc certainly did not have a great 2023-24 season. The former Sharks forward scored just two goals and nine points in 46 games. However, he does have a history of providing secondary offense in the NHL. In fact, he had 15 goals and 33 points in 2022-23.

The former Sharks forward is only 29 years old, as well. There is still more for him to give at the NHL level. Now, it's about finding the right team to sign with. Here are two potential Kevin Labanc landing spots with training camp beginning in short order.

Kevin Labanc could fit with Flames

The Calgary Flames have entered a rebuilding phase of sorts. Calgary has traded a number of veteran players over the last year. Tyler Toffoli went to the New Jersey Devils last summer. And during the 2023-24 season, the Flames traded Chris Tanev, Elias Lindholm, and Nikita Zadorov before the NHL Trade Deadline.

In a way, signing Kevin Labanc would be somewhat counterproductive. The Flames want to get younger, so adding a veteran wouldn't make much sense. However, there is value in adding veteran players while rebuilding. They could be trade assets at the NHL Trade Deadline. And they allow the team to bring prospects along gradually.

In Labanc's case, he could find his stride while playing in a low-expectation environment. The Flames are not expected to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. And while they certainly want to be competitive, they could use some added depth. Labanc could rediscover his offensive game with Calgary while playing down the lineup.

The Flames are not risking a ton by potentially signing the former Sharks forward. And Labanc receives a chance to continue his career in the NHL. It's a move that could certainly work out well for both sides during the 2024-25 campaign.

The Blackhawks could sign Kevin Labanc

The Chicago Blackhawks are another potential option for Kevin Labanc. Chicago is deeper in their rebuild than the Flames are. The Blackhawks drafted Connor Bedard first overall in 2023. And this year, the Blackhawks picked defenseman Artyom Levshunov with the second overall pick back in June. With two potential cornerstones in the system, Chicago is hoping to be more competitive.

The Blackhawks are established up the lineup given moves made in NHL Free Agency this summer. However, Labanc certainly could slot in down the lineup in the Windy City. It's an uphill battle for the 29-year-old, but it's certainly not impossible.

The Blackhawks could allow Labanc to find his stride once again. A bounce-back season offensively could see the former Sharks forward flipped at the NHL Trade Deadline, as well. Chicago is in a similar position to the Flames, though perhaps the focus for each team may be somewhat different.

Labanc is hoping to make an NHL roster this fall. With this in mind, a rebuilding team seems like his best bet to do so. If he signs in Chicago, he could improve the Blackhawks' forward depth while re-establishing his value in the league this upcoming season.