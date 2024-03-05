Teams looking to add Philadelphia Flyers blueliner Sean Walker ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline must be prepared to cough up a first-rounder. That remains to be the asking price of Philly even though the Dallas Stars previously acquired defenseman Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames for just a second-rounder, a third-rounder, and a prospect (via The Athletic).
“But that doesn’t mean the asking price has gone down on someone like Sean Walker, now probably the best right-handed defenseman still on the market. That means, according to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, that the Flyers are still seeking a first-round pick in exchange for the 29-year-old pending unrestricted free agent.”
Walker has done a fantastic job of boosting his stock for the 2024 NHL free agency with a great performace on the ice so far with the Flyers, who got him from the Los Angeles Kings via a three-team swap last June.
Will the Flyers trade Sean Walker?
But even though the Flyers are sitting third in the Metropolitan division at the moment with 72 points, they could be sellers at the trade deadline. Despite their record, the Flyers still have their eyes on the future beyond this season with a rebuild still going on in the City of Brotherly Love. Walker is an asset the Flyers can dangle for a chance to add to their stockpile of draft picks, but if no trade offer for the defenseman will satisfy them, then they can also be expected to roll with Walker for the remainder of the season with perhaps the chance of re-signing him,
“As Briere and Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones have repeatedly said, the Flyers don’t have to trade Walker, Seeler or anyone else before the 3 p.m. trade deadline Friday. That’s been the consistent message ever since the Flyers have shown to be a better team this season than anyone expected.”