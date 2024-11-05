The New York Islanders are all kinds of banged up right now, with multiple key players unavailable due to injury. The list of walking wounded includes forward Matt Barzal (out for four to six weeks) and defenseman Adam Pelech (also out for four to six weeks).

Pelech was felled when the puck he was attempting to block during Friday's game against the Buffalo Sabres struck him in the jaw; he's been placed on injured reserve.

In the meantime, the Islanders are reportedly interested in bringing aboard reinforcements via trade and are said to be at least “looking around” the trade market, via Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

“They have three defensemen out,” Friedman continued. “Adam Pelech unfortunately for quite a bit of time. More day-to-day for Mike Rielly and Alexander Romanov, but they are at least sniffing around to see what’s out there.”

In 11 games played so far in the 2024-25 NHL season, Pelech had registered four assists while averaging 20:01 of ice time.

Adam Pelech is one of many injuries for the Islanders

Not is New York playing without Barzal and Pelech, but they also lost first-year Islanders forward Anthony Duclair last month; he was diagnosed with a lower-body injury and, like his fellow injured teammates, was expected to miss several weeks while rehabilitating the ailment.

Mike Reilly was also injured in the game against Buffalo when Josh Greenway delivered a hard hit, forcing Reilly to be helped off the ice. Fortunately, his diagnosis is more optimistic, and he remains listed as day-to-day. Alex Romanov left Friday's game and did not play against the Rangers.

The Islanders currently sit second-to-last in the NHL's Atlantic Division with a 4-6-2 record through 12 games, and their extensive injury list isn't helping.

After a 5-2 loss to their in-state rivals, the New York Rangers, the Islanders are aiming to rebound with a win as they face the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. Game time is set for 7:30 PM EST.