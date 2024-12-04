The 4 Nations Faceoff is almost here. Team Finland announced their roster for the tournament on Wednesday afternoon. Team Sweden also announced its roster as the team prepares for best-on-best hockey. Now, the final two countries have announced their squads. USA Hockey has confirmed the Team USA roster for the 4 Nations Faceoff.

Some players were already confirmed beforehand. For instance, Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews was announced as part of the initial roster. Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk also earned early confirmation on the team. Here is the rest of the roster, as announced by USA Hockey on Wednesday evening:

The 4 Nations Faceoff is a best-on-best international tournament. This will take the place of the NHL All-Star Game for 2025. It comes on the heels of a push from players to experience a return to best-on-best hockey. The NHL will also participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

This 4 Nations Faceoff is the first and potentially the only tournament of its kind. The NHL All-Star Game returns in 2026, hosted by the New York Islanders. Team USA will compete with Team Canada, Finland, and Sweden once the tournament kicks off in February.

Team USA is looking to find some success on the international stage. USA Hockey last won a senior men's medal back in 2021 at the IIHF Men's World Championship. They took home bronze while Canada and Finland finished ahead of them. The Americans have not finished higher than fourth in the World Championship since.

Team USA has a loaded roster and is one of the favorites to win the 4 Nations Faceoff. It will certainly be interesting to see how this team performs once the action begins. The 4 Nations Faceoff kicks off on February 12th from the Centre Bell in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston.