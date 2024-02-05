Sean Monahan joined the Jets on Sunday.

The Winnipeg Jets made an interesting move recently, acquiring Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens. Much has been made about this trade and what Winnipeg had to give up for the 29-year-old veteran. However, Winnipeg is happy with their end of the deal. And Monahan joined the team for practice on Sunday.

After his first practice, the 29-year-old made an interesting admission. He told reporters that one emotion stood above the rest when joining up with his new team on Sunday: nervousness.

“That’s the most nervous I’ve been for a practice in a long time,” he said, via NHL.com. “You’re coming in with new people and a new facility and getting to know everything. Driving here I was nervous, and before I stepped on the ice I was nervous.”

However, Monahan said the nervousness is not a bad thing. In fact, he described it as “a good feeling” while speaking with reporters on Sunday. “It’s a great place to play. I’ve loved every time I’ve been in Winnipeg and the excitement of being a Canadian kid playing in a Canadian market,” he added, via NHL.com.

Jets ‘thrilled' by trade with Canadiens for Sean Monahan

The high cost of the trade for the Jets may be discussed for a long time. However, Winnipeg is not sweating the cost at all. They identified Sean Monahan as a player they wanted to add, and they did what they needed to do in order to bring him in. Winnipeg is fine with the deal they made.

“We’re thrilled for that trade,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said, via NHL.com. “Sean is going to be a big piece for this team moving forward. He’s a great fit for us from everything we hear and checked on him: his character, his work habits, being a really good teammate. So, he will fit right into the culture that we’ve created here, and we’re thrilled to have him.”

On Sunday, Monahan centered a line with Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti. Bowness admitted they see the 29-year-old filling their second-line center role moving forward. It's a spot they've looked to fill since trading Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings over the summer.

Monahan, for one, is happy with his new Winnipeg linemates. “Both special players (and) really smart,” Monahan said, via NHL.com. “I’m looking forward to it. You get a few touches today and you’re excited to see what comes from that.”

Monahan makes his Winnipeg debut on Tuesday when the Jets take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Let's see if the veteran forward can make an immediate impact on his new team in his very first game.