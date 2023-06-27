There have been a lot of rumors regarding the Winnipeg Jets trading center Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings, and it seems that the deal is close to happening. We also have more details on what that trade could look like, if it comes to fruition.

The Kings and Jets are closing in on the trade, according to Murat Ates of The Athletic. Ates believes the trade looks imminent. He says that Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari could be the key pieces going from the Kings to the Jets. He noted that he is not sure on the details from the Jets' side, but belives Jansen Harkins could be in the deal.

There has been a lot of talk about Pierre-Luc Dubois signing an extension with the Kings if the deal goes through as well. There are a lot of moving parts, it seems, but it does look like that this trade will happen soon.

It was believed by many that Dubois has not intended to stay with the Jets after his current contract ended, with the Montreal Canadiens being listed as a popular destination. The Kings were the other possible destination that many cited, but if Dubois hit free agency, the Canadiens seemed the most likely. Now with the trade to Los Angeles looking imminent, Montreal might not be able to get the center that many fans wanted.

Regardless of what happens, it will be interesting to see if the trade happens soon. With many teams in a cap crunch, a lot of trades have gone down. It seems like we might be getting another one soon.