The Toronto Maple Leafs have already made one move ahead of the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline, bringing defensive stalwart and former Anaheim Ducks D-man Ilya Lyubushkin from California to Canada. And it looks like GM Brad Treliving isn't done.
The Leafs are aiming to acquire another defenseman ahead of Friday's deadline as they look to make a deep playoff run in 2024, The Fourth Period reported on Tuesday.
“Leafs GM Brad Treliving has been planning on bolstering his defensive corps and adding Lyubushkin was the first shoe to drop. Even before Lyubushkin was injured during Saturday’s game, Treliving was looking to acquire two rearguards,” wrote TFP on Tuesday.
“With relatively no salary cap space to work with, any new addition to the roster will likely result in another player being moved out either via a trade or through waivers.”
There are a ton of impactful defenders available on the trade market, with TFP pointing to Montreal Canadiens' David Savard, Arizona Coyotes' Matt Dumba, St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko, San Jose Sharks' Mario Ferraro and Washington Capitals' Joel Edmundson as potential suitors.
Any injury concerns regarding Lyubushkin were put to rest after the Russian rearguard played over 15 minutes in a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday. He recorded an assist to go along with a shot on goal, a hit and three blocks.
Ilya Lyubushkin good to go after hard hit
Lyubushkin played just 12:12 in his 2023-24 Leafs debut on Saturday night, recording four hits before absorbing a heavy hit from New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe in a 4-3 shootout win. He exited the contest shortly after and did not return.
The veteran played alongside Morgan Rielly in the top-four, and that's a place he may only occupy for a couple more games. That obviously depends on what other moves Treliving makes, but it looks like he's very serious about bringing another D-man to Toronto.
Along with another blue liner, TFP's David Pagnotta also reported that the team has interest in Sharks forward Luke Kunin, who will be a restricted free agent of Jul. 1.
The Leafs certainly got better with the addition of Ilya Lyubushkin, and Treliving will likely add a few more fresh faces ahead of the stretch run.